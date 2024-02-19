Tommy's Honour
Directed by Jason Connery
Release Date: May 5
Starring Ophelia Lovibond, Sam Neill, Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden
Without golf, we’d never have classic comedies like Caddyshack or Happy Gilmore. Beyond that, your dad’s favourite nap time entertainment is one of the most popular games in the world, and its origin story will finally be told in Tommy’s Honour. Filmed in St. Andrew’s and directed by Sean Connery’s son Jason, it also might be the most Scottish movie ever made. (D Films)
