Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Spencer ThomasWWE superstar John Cena is about to do something Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson never has: star in a serious drama. Directed by Doug Liman (cult sensation) and based on a script that ranked on the 2014 best unproduced scripts list,is a small-scale thriller set in Iraq about a pair of American soldiers (Cena and's Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who get caught behind enemy lines and must fight to stay alive. Only four actors are listed in its cast, and, judging by the trailer, its main characters are immobilized by a sniper, meaning most of the movie takes place in just one location; consider this war movie a cerebral, nuanced one.