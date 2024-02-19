Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Directed by David Bowers
Release Date: May 19
Starring Alicia Silverstone, Charlie Wright
The Wimpy Kid film franchise tackles the challenge of younger actors aging out of roles by simply recasting everyone for this sequel to the 2010 original. For The Long Haul, it’s a family road trip, featuring shenanigans that will be familiar to parents old enough to have fond memories of trips to Walley World. Watch out for Clueless flashbacks too, when you realize that Alicia Silverstone is now playing moms. (Fox)
