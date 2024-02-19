Step
Directed by Amanda Lipitz
Release Date: July 1
Winner of the Special Jury Prize for Inspirational Filmmaking at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, first-time documentary filmmaker Amanda Lipitz’s Step tells the story of a group of inner-city high school girls passionate about dance and their attempts to become the first in their families to attend college. Described as one of the most entertaining docs to premiere at festivals this year, the inspiring picture look like a summer standout. (Fox)