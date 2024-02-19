Starring Emma Thompson, Daniel Brühl, Brendan GleesonBased on Hans Fallada’s 1947 novel of the same name,stars Emma Thompson, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Brühl. Though its story is fictionalized, the film is based on the real-life Germans who resisted the Nazis. In this film, the resistance takes the form of political postcards, urging people to resist Hitler’s regime. (Search Engine)