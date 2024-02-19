Starring Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike BarinholtzTwo generations of comedy genius join forces in, in which a mother (Goldie Hawn) and daughter (Amy Schumer), on vacation in a tropical locale, get into hot water when they’re kidnapped by gun-toting locals. Bonding, shooting and comic escape plans ensue. By the look of it, the pair are a natural comedic match; perhaps Schumer’s rising star can help foster a welcome Hawn revival – she hasn’t starred in a movie since 2002. (Fox)