Transformers: The Last Knight
Directed by Michael Bay
Release Date: June 23
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Chan, Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman
It’s taken four other films to get there, but Michael Bay is finally working hand-in-hand with a writing team to make a good movie, rather than relying on special effects to fill in the gaps. Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth film in the franchise and first to really draw inspiration and ideas from the series’ cult-adored 1986 animated movie. (Redditors were quick to notice a world-eating transformer similar to Unicron near the end of the film’s trailer.) It looks like the series’ long-time director is trying to leave the franchise on a rare high-note, and fans are taking notice. (Paramount)
It’s taken four other films to get there, but Michael Bay is finally working hand-in-hand with a writing team to make a good movie, rather than relying on special effects to fill in the gaps. Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth film in the franchise and first to really draw inspiration and ideas from the series’ cult-adored 1986 animated movie. (Redditors were quick to notice a world-eating transformer similar to Unicron near the end of the film’s trailer.) It looks like the series’ long-time director is trying to leave the franchise on a rare high-note, and fans are taking notice. (Paramount)