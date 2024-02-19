Starring Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl, Geoff StultsFor years, Katherine Heigl has been typecast as the rom-com lead, and while she’s had her share of successes, she’s also recently hit some stagnation.presents a solution by casting her as an ice-cold psychopath. The first feature from veteran producer-turned-director Denise Di Novi, the film sees Heigl wreak havoc on her ex’s new lover Rosario Dawson. Ironically,doesn’t look like the kind of movie that’ll stay with you forever, but it also looks like a hell of a lot of fun. (Warner Bros.)