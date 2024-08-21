music news Archive

Lionsgate Pulls 'Megalopolis' Trailer with Fabricated Critic Quotes: "We Screwed Up"
A theatrical trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's decades-in-the-making epic 'Megalopolis' has been retracted by Lionsgate Films after it was
Barenaked Ladies are feeling the holiday spirit early, with news that their seasonal release 'Barenaked for the Holidays' turns 20 this
Donald Trump has used yet another artist's music without permission in his campaign. Despite Kamala Harris claiming Beyoncé's "Freedom" as
Flying Lotus has shared that in addition to his cinematic studio albums and scores for films and anime, his production discography also
Supporting 'Child Within the Man' — his first new album in a decade — Sebastian Bach has announced a slate of fall North American tour dates
Following their appearance at Osheaga earlier this month, Amyl and the Sniffers are back with a new album. 'Cartoon Darkness' arrives
Alice Longyu Gao has announced a new mini-album. The multihyphenate will share 'Assembling symbols into my own poetry' on October
With her trio Afternoon Bike Ride, Montreal's Lia Kuri makes genuinely lovely, lilting, lo-fi dream pop; they put out their sophomore record
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone has confirmed that she is "alive and well" after posting an Instagram video of her consuming a
Laura Marling's 'Song for Our Daughter' (written about her imaginary future daughter) is being followed up by 'Patterns in Repeat'
While Adam Sandler just confirmed that her boyfriend Travis Kelce will be making a cameo in the 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, Taylor Swift also
Enigmatic hardcore collective the Armed have cancelled their North American tour with Ho99o9 for financial reasons. This includes their
For once, American politics were insane in an objectively hilarious way without repercussions (probably). While Georgia cast their vote for
It seems like Chappell Roan's been having a tough time adjusting to the meteoric insanity of becoming a sudden superstar, explaining
In May, Netflix confirmed that it had ordered a sequel to the iconic 1996 Adam Sandler comedy 'Happy Gilmore' — an exclamation heard as far
When Drake got himself into a feud with Kendrick Lamar, we definitely never imagined all this happening. "Not Like Us," Lamar's taunting
Lil B's long held 'Hoop Life' dreams will soon become reality with his involvement in the popular NBA 2K video game franchise. Late
Star Wars series 'The Acolyte' has been cancelled, with the Disney+ show's story ending after only one season.
VICTIME are back! The Quebec City-founded no wave trio have announced their sophomore album, previewed today by lead single "M.A." 'En
This fall, Remi Wolf is due to bring her 'Big Ideas' album on an equally big tour — however, she's had to replace one of her opening acts
Because she's simply everywhere, Julia Fox was on hand last night (August 19) for what she described as a listening party for FKA twigs'
Emerging Toronto noise rockers Accelerant have announced the upcoming release of their self-titled debut album, previewed today by the lead
Maya Rudolph says it feels "so much bigger than me" to be returning to 'SNL' next season to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris, telling
This October marks 20 years since Death from Above 1979 unleashed dance-punk fury with debut album 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine'
Godspeed You! Black Emperor are embarking on a North American tour in November, beginning with a few Ontario shows before they traverse the
Billie Eilish has surpassed the Weeknd to become the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify. Eilish has taken the streamer's top spot with
While he said Genesis's rescheduled reunion tour in 2021 would be their last amid his health issues — and proceeded to sell his and the band
Back in June, Ian McKellen took a tumble during a performance of 'The Player Kings' at London's Noël Coward Theatre after losing his footing
There is a light that never goes out, and it belongs to Snoop Dogg's blunt. (Or, more recently, his Olympic torch.) But there was one
Fuzzzel is a new app where you can experience "artisanal white noise" from a coterie of alternative artists like Owen Pallett
Fresh off the release of his new album 'Hood Poet,' Chicago MC Polo G has announced a North American tour behind the project. Later this
In 2016, Savannah, GA-formed sludge metal mavericks Kylesa announced that they were going on indefinite hiatus — but it seems like that
Stephen Malkmus's new band have announced their debut album. The Hard Quartet will release their self-titled LP on October 4 through Matador
'The Hateful Eight' is one of Quentin Tarantino's more divisive offerings, earning just 4/10 here at Exclaim! But even if the film divided
After teasing their sophomore effort for the better part of this year (and last), news of OMBIIGIZI's follow-up to the JUNO-nominated, 2022
News of black midi's breakup emerged barely a week ago, and now frontman Geordie Greep has already announced his solo debut. 'The New Sound'
Marilyn Manson's comeback effort continued last week with the arrival of new song "Raise the Red Flag" amid an ongoing North American tour
Peach Pit have announced their fourth album. The Vancouver outfit will share 'Magpie' on October 25 via Columbia Records. Following 2022's
Shania Twain reunited with an old friend onstage over the weekend during a performance in Newfoundland — a get-together four decades in the
Peter Hughes, the longtime bassist and vocalist for the Mountain Goats, has announced that he's leaving the band. Hughes broke the news
Last month, a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England left three children dead and several others injured
Chances are Toronto isn't the first city people envision when hearing the sweet baseline of a reggae record — after all, this is the genre
Travis Scott's 2014 mixtape 'Days Before Rodeo' is being reissued with previously unreleased songs in celebration of its 10th anniversary
I hate to say it, but summer is, in fact, coming to a close — which means that the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show (TOPS) will also be ending
Depending on who you are as a person, this news may be good or bad: Modest Mouse have announced a North American tour celebrating the 20th
Chad Kroeger-founded Vancouver-based record label 604 Records has announced a new project wherein the company's classic music videos will
Every time this season rolls around, the highly coveted "song of the summer" decree is placed on a pedestal while we wait for some earworm
Critics and regular haters alike have bonded exponentially this summer since the release of Katy Perry's "Woman's World," and as her '143'
Tore Ylwizaker, the longtime keyboardist for chameleonic Norwegian band Ulver, has died. He passed away suddenly on the night of his 54th
Back in 2020, British actor and writer Michaela Coel floored audiences with the unflinching HBO and BBC co-produced semi-autobiographical