Following the release of her EP Perverts in January, Ethel Cain has announced her forthcoming sophomore record Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, which will arrive this August. Willoughby Tucker serves as a prequel to her debut record, 2022's Preacher's Daughter.
"Before everything. there was you. 1986, the year everything changed forever," Cain shared in an Instagram post announcing the new record.
Not much has been revealed of the album so far, including its release date. However, Cain will be supporting her sophomore effort with a massive world tour that will begin at the end of the summer.
The North American leg of the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour kicks of in August, where Cain will perform a couple of US dates before making her way up to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on August 15. She will return stateside for the rest of the month before making her way back to Canada in September for a two-night stint at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on September 15 and 16. She will finish up the North American leg with a handful of shows in the US before heading over to Europe and the UK.
She will be joined by Toronto's own and Class of 2025 alumni 9Million on all dates.
Cain is partnering with Ally Coalition for this upcoming tour, where $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to organizations serving the trans community.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales beginning Wednesday (March 26) at 10 a.m. local time.
See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here.
Ethel Cain Tour Dates:
8/12 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
08/13 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
08/15 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/16 Portland, OR - Edgefield
08/18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Berkeley
08/20 Los Angeles, CA - Shine Auditorium
08/22 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
08/24 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/25 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
08/26 Austin, TX - Moody Ampitheater at Waterloo Park
08/28 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
08/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
08/30 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards
09/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
09/05 Washington, DC - The Anthem
09/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/09 New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
09/12 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/13 Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at the Outer Harbor
09/15 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/16 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/17 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
09/19 Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre
09/20 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/02 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
10/04 Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow
10/09 London, England - Eventim Apollo
10/14 Brussels, Belgium.- Ancienne Belgique
10/15 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg
10/16 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg
10/18 Paris, France - L'Olympia
10/21 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
10/24 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
10/27 Oslo, Norway - Sentum Scene
10/28 Stockholm, Sweden - Fålkan
10/31 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
11/01 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
11/02 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
11/04 Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra
11/05 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz Club
11/08 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Eslava
11/09 Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Warehouse