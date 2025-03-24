Following the release of her EP Perverts in January, Ethel Cain has announced her forthcoming sophomore record Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You, which will arrive this August. Willoughby Tucker serves as a prequel to her debut record, 2022's Preacher's Daughter.

"Before everything. there was you. 1986, the year everything changed forever," Cain shared in an Instagram post announcing the new record.

Not much has been revealed of the album so far, including its release date. However, Cain will be supporting her sophomore effort with a massive world tour that will begin at the end of the summer.

The North American leg of the Willoughby Tucker Forever tour kicks of in August, where Cain will perform a couple of US dates before making her way up to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on August 15. She will return stateside for the rest of the month before making her way back to Canada in September for a two-night stint at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on September 15 and 16. She will finish up the North American leg with a handful of shows in the US before heading over to Europe and the UK.

She will be joined by Toronto's own and Class of 2025 alumni 9Million on all dates.

Cain is partnering with Ally Coalition for this upcoming tour, where $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to organizations serving the trans community.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales beginning Wednesday (March 26) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below.

Ethel Cain Tour Dates:

8/12 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

08/13 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

08/15 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/16 Portland, OR - Edgefield

08/18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Berkeley

08/20 Los Angeles, CA - Shine Auditorium

08/22 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08/24 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/25 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

08/26 Austin, TX - Moody Ampitheater at Waterloo Park

08/28 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

08/29 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

08/30 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards

09/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

09/05 Washington, DC - The Anthem

09/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/09 New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/10 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

09/12 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/13 Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

09/15 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/16 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/17 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/19 Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre

09/20 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/02 Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

10/04 Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow

10/09 London, England - Eventim Apollo

10/14 Brussels, Belgium.- Ancienne Belgique

10/15 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

10/16 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

10/18 Paris, France - L'Olympia

10/21 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

10/24 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

10/27 Oslo, Norway - Sentum Scene

10/28 Stockholm, Sweden - Fålkan

10/31 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

11/01 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

11/02 Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11/04 Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

11/05 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz Club

11/08 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Eslava

11/09 Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Warehouse