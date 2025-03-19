The Halluci Nation kicked off the year by dropping new single "Babylon," a tribute to their hometown of Ottawa's lost venue. The duo of Bear Witness and Tim "2oolman" Hill have now announced they'll be bringing their new material to venues across the continent on what they've dubbed the Path of the Baby Face tour, taking place this spring.

The trek begins on the American West Coast, with the front half of the tour bouncing around California, Oregon and Washington. From there, the group will pick things up in Ontario, having mapped out five dates across the province: Oshawa (May 20), London (May 21), Hamilton (May 22), and Peterborough (May 23), before taking it back home to Ottawa on May 24.

According to the band's announcement on Instagram, there are dates still yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 21. Check out the schedule below.

The Halluci Nation 2025 Tour Dates:

04/30 Coasta Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer

05/91 Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Resort

05/03 Oakland, CA - Crybaby

05/04 Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley

05/07 Bend, OR - Domino Room

05/09 Portland, OR - The Get Down

05/10 Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

05/20 Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore

05/21 London, ON - Rum Runners

05/22 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

05/23 Peterborough, ON - The Venue

05/24 Ottawa, ON - Club SAW