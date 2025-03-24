After spending some time lurking in Toronto this winter, the Jonas Brothers will attempt to become locals in multiple other cities. The ex-Disney Channel stars are celebrating 20 years as a band hititng up stadiums across North America this summer and fall.

The New Jersey family band will disembark from their home state at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium on August 10. After dates in D.C. and Pennsylvania, they'll stop at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on the 21st. Then, they'll dip back to the other side of the border to travel westbound, before ending up in Vancouver to play Rogers Arena on September 18. The JoBros will finish the rest of their tour in the US, making stops at most points across the country before wrapping up in Uncasville, CT, on November 14.

The slew of Jonas Brothers side projects — including Nick and Joe Jonas's respective solo songs, DNCE, the Administration and Delesea — will all make appearances at the shows. Boys Like Girls, Mashrmello and the All-American Rejects will open on different dates across the tour.

Presales for the tour start with an artist sale on Wednesday (March 26), and a Live Nation presale will follow the next day (March 27) with the code "FUNKY." Fans can sign up for presale on Ticketmaster's website. General on-sale begins Friday (March 28). All sales begin at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full run of dates below.

Jonas Brothers 2025 Tour Dates:

08/10 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *+

08/12 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park *+

08/14 Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park *+

08/17 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *+

08/21 Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *#

08/23 Boston, MA - Fenway Park *#

08/26 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *#

08/28 Detroit, MI - Comerica Park *#

08/31 Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *#

09/06 Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium *#

09/18 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena #

09/20 Portland, OR - Moda Center #

09/22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

09/25 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #

09/26 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

09/28 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center) #

10/02 Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

10/04 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center #

10/05 Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena #

10/07 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center +

10/08 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center +

10/10 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center +

10/12 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum +

10/14 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +

10/16 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center +

10/17 Austin, TX - Moody Center +

10/18 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center +

10/19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center +

10/22 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena +

10/24 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena +

10/26 Orlando, FL - Kia Center +

10/28 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/29 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center +

11/01 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena +

11/02 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse +

11/04 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center +

11/05 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center +

11/06 Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena +

11/08 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center +

11/09 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center +

11/11 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena +

11/12 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena +

11/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena +

* with Marshmello

+ with the All-American Rejects

# with Boys Like Girls