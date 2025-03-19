Dilettante are no more, but Absolute Treat live to see a new day in their stead — and now, they're here to announce plans for their new EP Shattered Love, out May 14 via the group's new label home at Victory Pool.

The effort is previewed today by "Main Street," a track that vocalist Natalie Panacci says came "came from a moment of deep sadness and isolation":

I was walking down a main street in my neighbourhood in the West End of Toronto, crying and overwhelmed by emotions, completely disconnected from myself. I was afraid to be seen by anyone I knew because I felt so bad. Instead of hiding in the backstreets, I sat down and wrote the first half of the lyrics in the song. Over the next year — through heartbreak, reflection, and the process of rebuilding myself, I rewrote the lyrics and the song was ready to record. It captures that feeling of being lost in your own life, but also the hope that, one day, things will change.

The record is said to find the band ditching their old moniker's sound in favour of pop, disco, rock and "slinky R&B." Check out the vibe shift with "Main Street" below, where you'll also find the EP's tracklist.



Shattered Love:

1. The Sun

2. Shattered Love

3. Main Street

4. The Door

5. Slow