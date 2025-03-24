Yellowcard are mounting a comeback with plans of their first new material since their 2016 self-titled record, and none other than blink-182's Travis Barker is producing and drumming on it.

In a Reverb studio tour, the musician confirmed the album and his involvement in it while showing off his drum kit: "I just did the entire new Yellowcard album on this."

On January 13, the band took to Instagram to share a photo of a recording schedule — with 13 rows, presumably for 13 songs — along with the caption, "Stay tuned."

Further details regarding Yellowcard's first album in nine years have yet to be confirmed.