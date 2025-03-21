After initially facing threats of permanent closure in 2020, it seems that Toronto's Dakota Tavern is done for good this time.

The venue at 249 Ossington Street closed last October to undergo renovations after changing ownership, and according to CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn, numerous industry sources have confirmed that it will not be reopening.

The previous owner told CityNews that, after the pandemic lockdowns, the Dakota "just couldn't generate enough revenue to stay open in its current form."

Author David McPherson, who has written books on both Massey Hall and the Horseshoe Tavern, posted on his blog that the venue will become a sports bar — which CityNews has not been able to confirm with the new owners.

The Dakota Tavern was operational for over 16 years, hosting the likes of CanCon royals the Sadies, Broken Social Scene and Blue Rodeo.