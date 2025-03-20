Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Simpson came forward with allegations of physical and psychological abuse against Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad, the vocalist of Los Angeles-based hardcore punk band Zulu. The band performed without Muhammad in São Paolo, Brazil, the same day, not commenting on his absence and having guitarist Dez Yusuf filling in on vocals.

Afterward, the promoter cancelled the remainder of the band's Latin American tour dates — and Zulu have now announced that they're parting ways with Muhammad in light of the allegations, and that they'll be putting the project "on pause."

UPDATE (3/20, 9:45 a.m. ET): Muhammad has now issued another statement on the matter. The lengthy post includes his account of the events that led up to the alleged abuse, including screenshots of text exchanges with the accuser.

They shared the news in a statement posted to Instagram last night (March 12), with the other members of the band explaining that the allegations were "never disclosed" to them previously ("We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations") — despite the fact that the accuser claimed to have been harassed by Muhammad's bandmates — and that they have "separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity."

The band also addressed the fact that their former drummer Don Brown had shared Simpson's detailed account of Muhammad having become violent shortly after the two of them moved in together about a year ago, adding, "For everyone who asked me do I still play in Zulu, this is why I don't."

"In regards to our previous drummer's posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship," they wrote. "He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling."

Muhammad has denied the allegations, calling them "false and deeply troubling." See the full statement from the band below.



We are aware of the allegations brought against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse, and condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities. Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act that has caused harm and taken their agency away from them.

Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity.

We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account. We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations. In regards to our previous drummer's posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship. He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling.

We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, it's message and what it's represented. Upon our return home we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause.