Canadian rock fans who want to know what love is will find out first-hand when Foreigner come to Canada on a fall tour later this year.
The band will play 13 shows between October and November, running from the East Coast all the way to BC. Canada's own 54•40 will open all but two of the shows.
This Canadian tour will follow a summer North American run that includes three additional Canuck stops: two shows in Windsor, followed by a Winnipeg date with Def Leppard.
Tickets for the newly announced go on sale this Friday (March 28).
Halifax singer Geordie Brown will be Foreigner's guest vocalist for the tour. Brown is the lead in Foreigner's Jukebox Hero the Musical, which will have a run in 2026.
Foreigner 2025 Tour Dates:
04/28 Ciudad De México, Mexico - Arena CDMX
04/30 Zapopan, Mexico - Auditorio Telmex
05/02 Miraflores, Peru - Arena 1
05/03 Quito, Ecuador - Atahualpa Olympic Stadium
05/05 Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena
05/07 Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
05/08 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tecnopolis
05/10 São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed
06/11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
06/12 Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair 2025
06/14 Scottsdale Ranch, AZ - The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
06/15 Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
06/18 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06/20 Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom
06/21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
06/26 Arnolds Park, IA - VIB Acoustic With Foreigner Members
06/27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park
06/29 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove Concert at Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
07/04 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/05 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/09 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium
07/11 Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest 2025
07/12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
07/22 York, PA - York Expo Center
07/24 Columbus, OH - Ohio Expo Center & State Fair
07/29 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
07/30 Doswell, VA - SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours
08/04 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
08/05 Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus
08/08 North Lawrence, OH - Clay's Resort Jellystone Park
08/10 Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center
08/11 Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
08/13 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/15 Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
08/16 Gibson City, IL - Sangamon Ave
08/30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair
09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025
09/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025
09/16 Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
09/21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E
10/10 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/21 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre *
10/23 Sydney, NS - Centre 200 *
10/24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *
10/25 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *
10/27 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts *
10/28 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place *
10/29 Kingston, ON - Centre Slush Puppie *
10/30 Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena *
11/01 Sault. St. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens *
11/02 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
11/05 Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place *
11/06 Cranbrook, BC - Memorial Arena
11/07 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place *
* with 54•40