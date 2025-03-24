Canadian rock fans who want to know what love is will find out first-hand when Foreigner come to Canada on a fall tour later this year.

The band will play 13 shows between October and November, running from the East Coast all the way to BC. Canada's own 54•40 will open all but two of the shows.

This Canadian tour will follow a summer North American run that includes three additional Canuck stops: two shows in Windsor, followed by a Winnipeg date with Def Leppard.

Tickets for the newly announced go on sale this Friday (March 28).

Halifax singer Geordie Brown will be Foreigner's guest vocalist for the tour. Brown is the lead in Foreigner's Jukebox Hero the Musical, which will have a run in 2026.

Foreigner 2025 Tour Dates:

04/28 Ciudad De México, Mexico - Arena CDMX

04/30 Zapopan, Mexico - Auditorio Telmex

05/02 Miraflores, Peru - Arena 1

05/03 Quito, Ecuador - Atahualpa Olympic Stadium

05/05 Bogotá, Colombia - Movistar Arena

05/07 Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

05/08 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Tecnopolis

05/10 São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

06/11 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

06/12 Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair 2025

06/14 Scottsdale Ranch, AZ - The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

06/15 Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

06/18 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/20 Reno, NV - Reno Ballroom

06/21 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

06/26 Arnolds Park, IA - VIB Acoustic With Foreigner Members

06/27 Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park

06/29 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove Concert at Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

07/04 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/05 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/09 Winnipeg, MB - Princess Auto Stadium

07/11 Prior Lake, MN - Lakefront Music Fest 2025

07/12 Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

07/22 York, PA - York Expo Center

07/24 Columbus, OH - Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

07/29 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

07/30 Doswell, VA - SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

08/04 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

08/05 Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus

08/08 North Lawrence, OH - Clay's Resort Jellystone Park

08/10 Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

08/11 Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

08/13 Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/15 Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

08/16 Gibson City, IL - Sangamon Ave

08/30 Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025

09/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025

09/16 Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

09/21 West Springfield, MA - The Big E

10/10 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/11 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/21 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre *

10/23 Sydney, NS - Centre 200 *

10/24 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

10/25 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *

10/27 Montreal, QC - Place des Arts *

10/28 Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place *

10/29 Kingston, ON - Centre Slush Puppie *

10/30 Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena *

11/01 Sault. St. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens *

11/02 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

11/05 Medicine Hat, AB - Co-op Place *

11/06 Cranbrook, BC - Memorial Arena

11/07 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place *

* with 54•40