Limp Bizkit have achieved a legal victory in their ongoing $200 million USD lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

The lawsuit, initially filed last October, claims breach of contract, fraudulent concealment and copyright infringement regarding discrepancies in royalty payments for millions of copies of the band's records, sold and streamed under Flip Records and Interscope / Geffen / A&M.

On Monday (March 17), a federal judge ruled that Durst's copyright infringement claims could proceed in federal court — meaning that UMG's earlier motion to dismiss the claims was denied. While UMG won a ruling this January, dismissing Durst's attempt to terminate various recording contracts, this latest move allows the copyright claims to make it to court. However, the other allegations, including fraudulent business practices, must be refiled in state court — a move that Durst's legal team has confirmed they will pursue.

The legal dispute centres on the allegation that UMG — the world's biggest record company — failed to pay Limp Bizkit royalties for 45 million units sold. Frontman Fred Durst says that UMG wrongfully claimed the band had not yet recouped their $43 million advance from their peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, which led to underpayment.

The lawsuit further alleges that UMG colluded with Flip Records to shortchange Limp Bizkit's earnings and used flawed accounting software to withhold royalties. Durst's team allegedly uncovered irregularities in UMG's accounting in April 2024, discovering a million-dollar payment that the label had failed to notify the band about, citing software errors. In September 2024, Durst terminated Limp Bizkit's contract and declared that further distribution of the band's masters by UMG would be considered copyright infringement.

If the contract is successfully rescinded, the ownership of Limp Bizkit's master recordings would effectively be returned to the band.