Back in February, Men I Trust announced that they would be releasing two new albums — Equus Asinus and Equus Callabus — with no further details given. At the same time, they announced plans for an extensive North American tour this summer, which it's now been revealed that both records will be arriving ahead of.

The first of which, Equus Asinus, will be released next week on March 21, the band announced in an Instagram post. "Early in the writing and recording process, we realized we had a collection of songs with distinct energies yet equally meaningful to us," they explained. "It became clear that we wanted to release them as two separate entities both from the same genus: Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus."

UPDATE (3/19, 9:49 a.m. ET): Equus Asinus is now available for your listening pleasure. You can stream it below via Bandcamp, where it's also available for name-your-price digital download.

Men I Trust also shared the Donna Ferrato-shot cover art for the LP, as well as a Spotify pre-save link that unveils the tracklist details for the 14-song collection. Check out both below.



Equus Asinus:

1. I Come with Mud

2. All My Candles

3. Bethlehem

4. Frost Bite

5. Heavenly Flow

6. The Landkeeper

7. Purple Box

8. Paul's Theme

9. Girl (2025)

10. Burrow

11. Unlike Anything

12. I Don't Like Music

13. Moon 2

14. What Matters Most