News

More

Nathan Fielder Was a Pouty Canuck at Playoff Game 5

Adam Sandler-Led 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Officially Ordered by Netflix

Conan O'Brien Dabbles in Metalcore Thanks to Ontario Band

John Mulaney Clarifies That Movies Aren't Made in Los Angeles: "That Is Vancouver"

Gary Gulman Announces Fall North American Tour

Kids in the Hall's Bruce McCulloch Plots BC Tour

Jon Stewart Is "So Fucking Sick" of "Anti-Woke" Culture: "I've Lost Two Words in 35 Years"

Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Brought Beavis & Butt-Head to the 'Fall Guy' Premiere

Reviews

More

'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance

John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself

Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'

Dua Lipa's Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld's Cameo Couldn't Redeem a Nonsensical 'SNL'

Kristen Wiig Returned to 'SNL' with New Tricks and Famous Cameos

Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande Hit a High Note on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney and Kacey Musgraves Enlivened Tired Jokes on 'SNL'

A Solid 'SNL' Overcame So-So Showings by Shane Gillis and 21 Savage

Features

More

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 24, 2024

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 17, 2024

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 10, 2024

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: May 3, 2024

Jim Gaffigan Finds Fun in the "Absurdity of Humans"

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 26, 2024

Exclaim! Comics: I Want My CDs!!!

This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: April 19, 2024

Streams

More

Conan O'Brien Has a Bone in His Pocket Thanks to 'Hot Ones'

Watch Michael Cera Walk Out on Awkward Bobbi Althoff Interview

Toronto's Pee Pee Poo Poo Man Is Getting His Own Movie

Watch Known Barb George Santos Deliver "Monster" Bars for Ziwe

Watch the Trailer for 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Season 3

Even Lil Nas X Is Weirded Out by 'The Eric Andre Show'

'The Righteous Gemstones' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date in New Teaser: Watch

Charlie Day Is a Movie Star by Mistake in the New Trailer for 'Fool's Paradise'