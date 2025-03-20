Candian singer-songwriter k.d. lang is celebrating the release of her 1992 sophomore album Ingénue with a Legacy Auction in collaboration with the Realest. The online auction offers fans and collectors an opportunity to bid on items marking the queer pop-country singer's 40-plus-year career.

Among the items for sale are fan newsletters, magazines, posters and physical media, including a cassette tape featuring lang's life updates and insights from 1995 to 1996.

Some pieces of signed memorabilia are yet to become available for purchase, including a test press vinyl record of Ingénue, an interview tape from 1996 to 1997 and several signed awards for singles such as "Hymns of the 49th Parallel."

In a video posted to Instagram, the artist said a PETA advertisement she stars in — which is part of the auction — was "a bigger controversy" than her coming out in 1992. She also held up a copy of Vanity Fair's August 1993 issue, for which she notably modelled with Cindy Crawford on the cover. "This is a piece of art that I'm really, really proud of being in," she says in the clip.

You can purchase a piece of k.d. lang's history here.