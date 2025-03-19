Our Editor-in-Chief used "bowel-rumbling" in the lede of his Staff Picks review of Marie Davidson's new album, City of Clowns. Need I really say more? The Montreal producer has now announced a run of North American tour dates behind the project, which will bring her to Canada for a pair of shows next month in Ottawa and Toronto.

She'll hit the road starting April 4 in San Francisco, CA, making her way to her home country for an April 15 performance at Ottawa's Club SAW, followed by an April 17 appearance at Toronto's Longboat Hall.

From there, Davidson will return stateside, wrapping up her headlining gigs on April 26 in Philadelphia, PA, ahead of supporting Alice Glass in New York, NY, on May 29. Tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Marie Davidson 2025 Tour Dates:

04/04 San Francisco, CA - The Great Northern

04/05 Los Angeles, CA - Garibaldina Society

04/10 Portland, OR - Holocene

04/15 Ottawa, ON - Club Saw

04/17 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

04/18 Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

04/26 Philadelphia, PA - Making Time

05/29 New York, NY - The Ruins at Knockdown Center *

* with Alice Glass