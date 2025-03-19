Aysanabee made a splash with his 2022 debut album Watin, and following the 2023 EP Here and Now, he's set to deliver his sophomore full-length with Edge of the Earth, due out June 20 on Ishkōdé Records.

To mark the announcement, Aysanabee has shared two songs from the LP: the solemn power ballad "Without You" and the groove-laced "The Way We're Born." The former song mourns the death of Aysanabee's grandfather Watin, the namesake of his debut album. Title track "Edge of the Earth" was already released as a single earlier this year.

Aysanabee said in a statement about the album, "To reach a dream, any dream, takes will, sacrifice and reflection. Each of these songs connects with at least one of these themes."

Below, see a video for "Without You," directed by Chad Kirvan, showing Aysanabee out on the ice in Naotkamegwanning First Nation (Whitefish Bay, ON). Edge of the Earth's tracklist is below that, along with Aysanabee's tour schedule.



Edge of the Earth:

1. Embers

2. The Way We're Born

3. Home

4. Gone Baby Gone

5. Without You

6. Into the Fire

7. Good Love

8. Edge of the Earth

9. Dream Catcher

Aysanabee 2025 Tour Dates:

04/28 Zhongzheng District, Taiwan - Jade Music Festival

07/09 Samuelsberg, Norway - Riddu Riddu

08/23 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

09/19 Oshawa, ON - Convergence

11/08 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Grill

11/11 Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre

11/15 Victoria, BC - Wicket Concert Hall

11/17 Campbell River, BC - Tidemark Theatre

11/19 Vernon, BC - The Vernon Towne Theatre

11/20 Banff, AB - Jenny Belzberg Theatre

11/22 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/24 Regina, SK - The Exchange

11/25 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

* with Blue Rodeo, Allison Russell