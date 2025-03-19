The spring equinox has thus far prematurely delivered on this year's festival lineups, and Riverfest Elora's bounty is no different. The festival, celebrating its 15th edition in 2025, is due to return to Bissel Park from August 15 to 17, and organizers have now unveiled its lineup.

Joining the event this year are Silversun Pickups, Wheatus, Marcy Playground, Danny Michel, Cam Kahin, Fionn, Emmett Watters, Peter Piper, Rivercital, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, the Friendly Frogs Freak Show, Cadence Weapon (DJ Set), Chinese Medicine, Fitz and the Tantrums, Tune-Yards, Dear Rouge, Yukon Blonde, Tom Wilson, Moontricks, AVIV, War on Women, Slash Need, Tony McManus, Gavin McLeod, the J-Strokes, the Boo Radley Project's Karaoke Live!, Adrian Jones & His Big Bag O' Ukes, Yoga with Tania and Grace, Peter Piper, Wannabe, DJ Alias, Absolute Losers, City and Colour, the Philharmonik, Rich Aucoin, GRAE, Michie Mee, Delhi 2 Dublin, Le Couleur, Midnight Cowgirls, Spencer Burton, ASKO, Chris Clark, Drop Dead Poppies, Settlers Creek Band and more.

Dine Alone Records will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and return to Riverfest with a festival store selling exclusive merch, vinyl and surprises. Additionally, the all-ages festival will host yoga, after-parties and DJ sets against the backdrop of the Grand River.

"This lineup is one of my all-time favourites," Creative Director Spencer Shewen shared in a release. "For our 15th year, we went all in — bringing together an electrifying mix of artists and genres that feels like the ultimate festival mixtape."

Tickets are on sale now. Find yours and more information via the Riverfest Elora website.

