London, ON neo-soul purveyors Sunshine Makers have returned with their second album. The Sun Still Shines arrives June 20 via Lovetown Records.

Alongside the announcement, the band have shared the album's titular track. It's in keeping with their ethos of radiant positivity but has a slightly darker undertone than most of their other tracks.

"It's written to remind the listener that during dark or sad times, the sun still shines for us. It's meant to keep our chin up and continue believing in ourselves," the band said in a press release. "It's important to write in a way that can connect with the listener and give them something meaningful."

The news comes after the band announced their April tour of Ontario and Quebec with Exclaim! Class of 2025 alum Lavender Town.

Check out the music video for "The Sun Still Shines" below.