One of 2024's best albums is getting reissued in expanded form, as Montreal duo Bibi Club have announced the deluxe edition of their excellent Feu de garde. Now with four extra tracks, Feu de garde (les braises) is out May 9 through Secret City Records to mark the one-year anniversary of the original album's release.

The bonus tracks include the sequel songs "Le feu II" and "Nico II," a Calvin Johnson-featuring version of "you can wear a jacket or a shirt," and the Stereolab cover "Orgiastic."

Bibi Club have shared that Stereolab cover as a single. "Stereolab has been a landmark band in my life," said singer Adèle Trottier-Rivard in a statement. "Seven years ago, I created a mixtape to accompany me throughout labour. Meaningful, liberating songs. My child was born to 'Orgiastic' by Stereolab. That moment, out of time and space, will belong to me forever. Our version of the song carries that strength. We wanted to pay tribute to this legendary band."

Listen to "Orgiastic" below. The Feu de garde (les braises) tracklist and Bibi Club's tour schedule are below that.

Feu de garde (les braises):

1. La terre

2. Parc de Beauvoir

3. Shloshlo

4. Le feu

5. you can wear a jacket or a shirt

6. Les guides

7. L'île aux bleuets

8. Samedi / le lit

9. Ce qui va disparaître

10. Nico

11. Rue du Repos

12. you can wear a jacket or a shirt (feat. Calvin Johnson)

13. Le feu II

14. Orgiastic

15. Nico II

Bibi Club 2025 Tour Dates:

03/26 Sainte-Thérèse, QC - Odyscène Cabaret BMO

03/28 Gatineau, QC - À La Dérive Brasserie Artisanale

03/29 Quebec, QC - Le Pantoum

04/25 Rimouski, QC - Bains Publics - Cabaret culturel, coop de solidarité

04/26 Saguenay, QC - La Nuit des Temps

08/01–03 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival