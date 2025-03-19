British singer-songwriter Billie Marten has announced the follow-up to 2023's Drop Cherries with new album Dog Eared (out July 25 on Fiction Records), which she'll be supporting with a sprawling 2025 tour itinerary — set to include a headlining gig in Vancouver come September, as well as a spot supporting Tennis in Toronto this spring.

The concerts begin with Marten supporting Tennis's North American tour through May and June, including at the Concert Hall in Toronto on May 27. After a summer spent playing predominantly overseas, she'll return to North America this fall for headlining shows of her own, returning to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on September 17. From there, the artist returns across the pond for European and UK dates that will take her through until mid-November, when she wraps up the run in London.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 21), with presales ongoing. See the full schedule of dates below, in addition to the video for the LP's lead track "Feeling." Be sure to also check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



Billie Marten 2025 Tour Dates:

05/21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

05/23 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

05/24 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex *

05/25 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron *

05/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *

05/30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

05/31 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

06/01 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

06/03 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *

06/05 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

06/06 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

06/07 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

06/09 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

06/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

06/11 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

06/13 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle ^

06/18 Coventry, UK - Warwick Arts Centre

06/19 Gloucestershire, UK - Westonbirt Arboretum ^

07/03 York, UK - York Museum Gardens ^

07/05 Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain - VIDA FESTIVAL 2025 ^

08/30 Darmstadt, Germany - Golden Leaves Festival *

09/08 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

09/10 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's

09/11 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

09/13 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

09/15 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

09/16 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

10/09 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix

10/10 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

10/11 Paris, France - Le Trabendo

10/12 Feyzin, France - L'Epicerie Moderne

10/15 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Lara

10/17 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F

10/18 Munich, Germany - Strom

10/19 Vienna, Austria - Flucc Wanne

10/21 Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

10/23 Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Small Hall

10/26 Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

10/28 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

10/31 Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

11/02 Cologne, Germany - Luxor

11/05 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

11/06 Belfast, UK - Empire Music Hall

11/07 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

11/08 Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University Student Union

11/10 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

11/11 Bristol, UK - SWX

11/13 Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/14 Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

11/15 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

* with Tennis

^ with Elbow