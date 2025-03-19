British singer-songwriter Billie Marten has announced the follow-up to 2023's Drop Cherries with new album Dog Eared (out July 25 on Fiction Records), which she'll be supporting with a sprawling 2025 tour itinerary — set to include a headlining gig in Vancouver come September, as well as a spot supporting Tennis in Toronto this spring.
The concerts begin with Marten supporting Tennis's North American tour through May and June, including at the Concert Hall in Toronto on May 27. After a summer spent playing predominantly overseas, she'll return to North America this fall for headlining shows of her own, returning to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on September 17. From there, the artist returns across the pond for European and UK dates that will take her through until mid-November, when she wraps up the run in London.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 21), with presales ongoing. See the full schedule of dates below, in addition to the video for the LP's lead track "Feeling." Be sure to also check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Billie Marten 2025 Tour Dates:
05/21 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *
05/23 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *
05/24 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex *
05/25 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron *
05/27 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall *
05/30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner *
05/31 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *
06/01 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
06/03 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *
06/05 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *
06/06 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
06/07 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
06/09 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *
06/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *
06/11 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *
06/13 Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle ^
06/18 Coventry, UK - Warwick Arts Centre
06/19 Gloucestershire, UK - Westonbirt Arboretum ^
07/03 York, UK - York Museum Gardens ^
07/05 Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain - VIDA FESTIVAL 2025 ^
08/30 Darmstadt, Germany - Golden Leaves Festival *
09/08 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
09/10 San Diego, CA - Lou Lou's
09/11 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
09/13 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
09/15 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
09/16 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
09/17 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
10/09 Tourcoing, France - Le Grand Mix
10/10 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
10/11 Paris, France - Le Trabendo
10/12 Feyzin, France - L'Epicerie Moderne
10/15 Madrid, Spain - Teatro Lara
10/17 Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F
10/18 Munich, Germany - Strom
10/19 Vienna, Austria - Flucc Wanne
10/21 Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy
10/23 Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club
10/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Small Hall
10/26 Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
10/28 Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
10/31 Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher
11/01 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
11/02 Cologne, Germany - Luxor
11/05 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
11/06 Belfast, UK - Empire Music Hall
11/07 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
11/08 Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University Student Union
11/10 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
11/11 Bristol, UK - SWX
11/13 Manchester, UK - Academy 2
11/14 Leeds, UK - Irish Centre
11/15 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
* with Tennis
^ with Elbow