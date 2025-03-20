Toronto Blue Jays players each have their own walk-out music — but what do they listen to when the eyes (and ears) of the world aren't on them? The team has shared a video revealing their music guilty pleasures, and it includes a whole lot of Taylor Swift.
Of the 15 players asked about their musical guilty pleasure in the video, four of them picked Taylor Swift (or one of her songs), with two of them citing their children as the reason for their fandom.
Strangely, two different players — utility man Davis Schneider and third baseman Riley Tirotta — picked Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit "Unwritten," suggesting that they want to release their inhibitions and feel the rain on their skin.
See the list below, and watch the players share their answers in the video.
Jose Berrios: Taylor Swift
Christian Bethancourt: The Weeknd
Robert Brooks: "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan
Ryan Burr: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
Phil Clarke: "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan
Ernie Clement: "Zombie" by the Cranberries
Braydon Fisher: "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus
Mason Fluharty: "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
Kevin Gausman: Taylor Swift
Tyler Heineman: "I Want It That Way" and "Shape of My Heart" by Backstreet Boys, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga, *NSYNC
Ryan Jennings: "Love Story" by Taylor Swift
Leo Jimemenz: "Levitating" by Dua Lipa
Josh Kasevich: "Risk" by Gracie Abrams
Davis Schneider: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield
Jacob Sharp: "Barbie Girl" by Aqua
Michael Stefanic: "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus
Riley Tirotta: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield