Toronto Blue Jays players each have their own walk-out music — but what do they listen to when the eyes (and ears) of the world aren't on them? The team has shared a video revealing their music guilty pleasures, and it includes a whole lot of Taylor Swift.

Of the 15 players asked about their musical guilty pleasure in the video, four of them picked Taylor Swift (or one of her songs), with two of them citing their children as the reason for their fandom.

Strangely, two different players — utility man Davis Schneider and third baseman Riley Tirotta — picked Natasha Bedingfield's 2004 hit "Unwritten," suggesting that they want to release their inhibitions and feel the rain on their skin.

See the list below, and watch the players share their answers in the video.

Jose Berrios: Taylor Swift

Christian Bethancourt: The Weeknd

Robert Brooks: "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan

Ryan Burr: "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

Phil Clarke: "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan

Ernie Clement: "Zombie" by the Cranberries

Braydon Fisher: "We Can't Stop" by Miley Cyrus

Mason Fluharty: "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

Kevin Gausman: Taylor Swift

Tyler Heineman: "I Want It That Way" and "Shape of My Heart" by Backstreet Boys, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga, *NSYNC

Ryan Jennings: "Love Story" by Taylor Swift

Leo Jimemenz: "Levitating" by Dua Lipa

Josh Kasevich: "Risk" by Gracie Abrams

Davis Schneider: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield

Jacob Sharp: "Barbie Girl" by Aqua

Michael Stefanic: "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus

Riley Tirotta: "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield