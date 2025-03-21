Ahead of his full-length debut motorcycle sound effects landing on April 4, young friend — the moniker of Vancouver's Drew Tavares — has announced a Canadian tour across six provinces.

"We wanted to just do a Canada only tour," the artist shared in a statement. "It just didn't sit totally right going to the US right now considering everything that's going on."

After kicking things off in his hometown next week for JUNOS festivities, the tour proper begins on June 3 in Windsor, ON. He'll go on to play Guelph (June 4), Toronto (June 5) and Hamilton (June 6), as well as a single Quebec stop in Montreal on June 8 with support from Frances Whitney before returning to the West Coast.

There, young friend has BC shows on deck in Penticton (June 12), Kelowna (June 13), Kamloops (June 14) and Fernie (June 18), as well as Alberta gigs in Calgary (June 17), Red Deer (June 19) and Edmonton (June 28) — plus Saskatchewan concerts in Regina (June 25) and Saskatoon (June 27), and a single-province appearance in Winnipeg (June 16).

Tickets are on sale now. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

young friend 2025 Tour Dates:

03/28 Vancouver, BC - Fluevog Gastown (RANGE Mag x Play MPE JUNO Party)

03/29 Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret (JUNOfest)

06/03 Windsor, ON - Meteor *

06/04 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall *

06/05 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground *

06/06 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks *

06/08 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriff *

06/12 Penticton, BC - Dream Café ^

06/13 Kelowna, BC - Red Bird Brewing ^

06/14 Kamloops, BC - The Night Shift on 5th ^

06/17 Calgary, AB - Modern Love *

06/18 Fernie, BC - The Northern *

06/19 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stage *

06/25 Regina, SK - The Exchange *

06/26 Winnipeg, MB - Sidestage *

06/27 Saskatoon, SK - The Capital Music Club *

06/28 Edmonton, AB - Double Dragon *

* with Frances Whitney

^ with by Sam Lynch