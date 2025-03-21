Ever wanted to have your songwriting reviewed by a member of a dearly departed Toronto band? Now is your chance, because Tokyo Police Club's Dave Monks has announced that he will be hosting an upcoming songwriting workshop in April.

Taking to Instagram, Monks shared in a post, "Let's work on your tunes! April 26th in Toronto I'Il be hosting a small 6 person workshop at my studio space. You and I can dig into whatever you've got and also share ideas as a group! Message me if you're interested, I'm excited to meet some more people who are hyped about making songs!!"

The post was uploaded two hours ago at the time of writing this article, but hey! There still might be a chance to secure one of those six spots!