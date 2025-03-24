Newfoundland's Lawnya Vawnya is set to return in 2025 for its 15th edition, taking place in Saint John's from June 4 to 7.

This year's out-of-province talent is represented by Absolute Losers, Andy and the Dannys, Beverly and Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, Cartel Madras, CELL DETH, Durex, Frankie Teardrop, Fraud Perry, Julianna Riolino, Laughing, Liftkit, Mantourage, Marc McLaughlin, Marleana Moore, Miesha and the Spanks, Overland, Penny & the Pits and Sasha Cay.

Newfoundland artists Albert Dalton, Andrew Smith Band, Book Club, Bus People, CLEO LEIGH, hangyourhead, Life Crisis, Little Fauna, Liz Fagan Band, NANCY MUSIC, QUIN, Rad Gushue, Rat & Ratt, snitfit, Steele Toe, Swimming and Topanga will also perform.

In addition to musical performances, there will also be interdisciplinary art from /garbagefile, Elijah Janka, Foreignerz, Irma Gerd, IWant2BeOnTV: Alex Apostolidis & Charvel Rappos, Jack Etchegary, Joe Fowler and Moira Demorest.

The festival will host panel discussions, workshops, artist talks, a merch/print fair, a comic zine in partnership with I Don't Do Comics, pop-up events and a music crawl. Tanya Tagaq's film, Ever Deadly, will also screen at the festival.

Festival passes are on sale now. Check the festival's website for more information.