Alongside announcing their third studio album Chrome Dipped (out May 30 via ATO Records), Aussie punks CIVIC have mapped out tour plans for much of the year — including a North American leg that will bring them to Canada for a lone show in Toronto this spring.

The band's North American dates kick off in late May with an appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, NV, ahead of beginning proper in Reno, NV, on May 28. The following month, CIVIC will venture briefly into Canada to perform at the Baby G in Toronto on June 16. From there, they'll wrap things up on this continent on June 18 in Chicago, IL, before heading overseas.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 21) at 9 a.m. local time, and you can find the full itinerary below — as well as the music video for the album's title track. Be sure to also check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



CIVIC 2025 Tour Dates:

04/05 Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall *

04/06 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall *

04/08 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion *

04/09 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall *

04/11 Fremantle, Australia - Fremantle Prison *

05/24–25 Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling

05/28 Reno, NV - Holland Project

05/30 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

05/31 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

06/03 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill

06/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex

06/07 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

06/11 Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street

06/12 Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club

06/13 New York, NY - TV Eye

06/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

06/17 Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

06/18 Chicago, IL - Schubas

06/24 San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba

06/25 Madrid, Spain - El Sol

06/26 Valencia, Spain - Loco Club

06/27 Barcelona, Spain - Upload

06/28 Vitoria, Spain - Helldorado

06/30 Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club

07/01 Milan, Italy - Punkadeka Preview (Magnolia)

07/03 Belfast, UK - Voodoo

07/04 Dublin, Ireland - Workmans Cellar

07/05 Waterford, Ireland - Luca Records & Skate Shop

07/06 Limerick, Ireland - Kasbah

07/08 ManchSpainter, UK - Gullivers

07/09 London, UK - Moth Club

07/10 Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

07/12 Antwerp, Belgium - Sjock Festival

07/13 Dusseldorf, Germany - Ratinger Hof

07/14 Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

07/15 Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon - Hafenklang

07/18 Kristiansand, Norway - Ravnedalen Live

07/19 Tromso, Norway - Bukta Festival (with DJ set that night)

07/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

07/25 Paris, France - Supersonic

07/26–27 Binic, France - Binic Folk Blues Festival



* supporting Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter