Alongside announcing their third studio album Chrome Dipped (out May 30 via ATO Records), Aussie punks CIVIC have mapped out tour plans for much of the year — including a North American leg that will bring them to Canada for a lone show in Toronto this spring.
The band's North American dates kick off in late May with an appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, NV, ahead of beginning proper in Reno, NV, on May 28. The following month, CIVIC will venture briefly into Canada to perform at the Baby G in Toronto on June 16. From there, they'll wrap things up on this continent on June 18 in Chicago, IL, before heading overseas.
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 21) at 9 a.m. local time, and you can find the full itinerary below — as well as the music video for the album's title track. Be sure to also check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
CIVIC 2025 Tour Dates:
04/05 Melbourne, Australia - Festival Hall *
04/06 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall *
04/08 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion *
04/09 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall *
04/11 Fremantle, Australia - Fremantle Prison *
05/24–25 Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling
05/28 Reno, NV - Holland Project
05/30 Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
05/31 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
06/03 San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
06/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex
06/07 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
06/11 Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street
06/12 Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club
06/13 New York, NY - TV Eye
06/16 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
06/17 Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary
06/18 Chicago, IL - Schubas
06/24 San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba
06/25 Madrid, Spain - El Sol
06/26 Valencia, Spain - Loco Club
06/27 Barcelona, Spain - Upload
06/28 Vitoria, Spain - Helldorado
06/30 Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club
07/01 Milan, Italy - Punkadeka Preview (Magnolia)
07/03 Belfast, UK - Voodoo
07/04 Dublin, Ireland - Workmans Cellar
07/05 Waterford, Ireland - Luca Records & Skate Shop
07/06 Limerick, Ireland - Kasbah
07/08 ManchSpainter, UK - Gullivers
07/09 London, UK - Moth Club
07/10 Cheltenham, UK - 2000 Trees Festival
07/12 Antwerp, Belgium - Sjock Festival
07/13 Dusseldorf, Germany - Ratinger Hof
07/14 Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
07/15 Hamburg, Germany - Goldener Salon - Hafenklang
07/18 Kristiansand, Norway - Ravnedalen Live
07/19 Tromso, Norway - Bukta Festival (with DJ set that night)
07/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
07/25 Paris, France - Supersonic
07/26–27 Binic, France - Binic Folk Blues Festival
* supporting Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter