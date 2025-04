The 2025 edition of the JUNO Awards is coming up on March 30 in Vancouver, and the organizers have now announced the location for the 2026 ceremony: Hamilton, ON.

In a social media post, the JUNOS confirmed that it would be coming to the Hammer on March 29. JUNOfest will presumably host shows in the city in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The JUNOS have been held in Hamilton a number of times over the years, most recently in 2015.