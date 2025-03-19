Here's a public service announcement for Ontario concertgoers: the Red Hot Chili Pipers are coming to the province for a series of shows this spring, but please don't confuse them with the similarly named but musically very different Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers — note the spelling of "Pipers" — are a Celtic band from Scotland featuring highland bagpipers and rock instrumentation. They'll be touring North America this spring, including five stops in Ontario in April: Nepean, St. Catharines, Richmond Hill, Markham and Kingston.

If you're wondering why the band is touring these relatively out-of-the-way towns and suburbs, let us reiterate: this is the Scottish bagpipe group the Red Hot Chili Pipers, and not the famous band from Los Angeles.

The Pipers perform originals as well as covers of popular rock songs, like AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and Queen's "We Will Rock You," but they aren't a Chili Peppers cover band. The Pipers do have their own version of Steve Wonder's "Higher Ground" — a song that the Peppers have their own famous cover of.

While the Red Hot Chili Pipers aren't nearly as famous as their L.A. counterparts, they are relatively successful in their own right, having won the British talent show When Will I Be Famous? in 2007. Tickets for their Canadian tour dates are on sale now.

Red Hot Chili Pipers 2025 North American Tour Dates:

03/20 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

03/21 Milwaukee, WI - Uihlein Hall Marcus Center

03/22 Ashwaubenon, WI - Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center

03/23 Carmel, IN - Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts

03/25 Ironwood, MI.- Historic Ironwood Theatre

03/26 Burnsville, MN - Ames Center

03/27 Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theatre

03/28 Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater

03/29 Madison, WI - Overture Center

03/30 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

04/01 Nepean, ON - Meridian Theatres

04/02 St. Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

04/03 Richmond Hill, ON - Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

04/04 Markham, ON - Flato Markham Theatre

04/05 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

05/03 Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino and Hotel

05/10 Arroyo Grande, CA - Clark Center for the Performing Arts

05/12 Mount Vernon, WA - Lincoln Theatre

08/23–24 Peoria, IL - Peoria Irish Fest