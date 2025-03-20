Toronto's very own the Beaches are slated to grace some of the world's biggest festival stages this season, and it sounds like they have some new material to entice the crowds at the likes of Coachella and Osheaga: the band have announced their forthcoming new single "Last Girls at the Party," featuring production and writing from Australia's foremost sapphic icon G Flip.

The song is set to be released on April 2, and is now available for presave. They've been previewing "Last Girls at the Party" — which follows 2024 one-offs "Jocelyn" and "Takes One to Know One" — on social media for a minute now, and you can check out a clip of it below.

The Beaches' last studio album remains 2023's Blame My Ex, featuring the near-titular single that launched their career into the international stratosphere. Read Exclaim!'s Summer 2024 cover story interview with the band here.