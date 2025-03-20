Longtime collaborators and pals Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett are joining forces this summer for a run of co-headlining North American concerts. Dubbed The Crooner & the Cowboy Tour, the stint on the road will include a singular Canadian stop in Toronto come August.

Bridges and Crockett kick things off on June 5 in Los Angeles, CA, before picking things back up at the end of August. They'll quickly make their lone venture to Canada to play Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 28 with support from Noeline Hofmann.

The remainder of the dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up on September 23 in Austin, TX. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (March 28), following presales, which get underway starting March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett 2025 Tour Dates:

06/05 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

08/26 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion !

08/27 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !

08/28 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage !

08/30 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC !

08/31 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point !

09/01 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point !

09/04 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium @#

09/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center @

09/06 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront @

09/07 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion @

09/09 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center @

09/10 Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park @

09/12 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater @

09/13 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium @

09/14 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre @

09/15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound @

09/17 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater %

09/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP %

09/21 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

09/23 Austin, TX - Moody Center %

! with Noeline Hofmann

@ with Reyna Tropical

# with Honky Tonkin' In Queens

% with Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore