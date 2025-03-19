Saturday Night Live has announced the lineup for the next three weeks of shows.

Anora star and recent Oscars Best Actress winner Mikey Madison will be making her SNL debut on March 29 as host, with Morgan Wallen joining her as the episode's musical guest.

A week later, Jack Black will host April 5's show with Elton John and Brandi Carlile billed as the musical guests, a day after their collaborative record Who Believes in Angels? is set to arrive via Interscope Records / UMUSIC.

Lastly, host Jon Hamm will be teaming up with musical guest Lizzo on April 12.

See the upcoming schedule below.