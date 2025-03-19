The problem with crowd surfing in the year 2025 is that everyone is too busy filming to catch you — and the Dare learned that the hard way when attempting to crowd surf into an unprepared audience and crashing to the ground.

While closing his set with the horny hit "Girls" at Bristol, UK's Marble Factory on Sunday (March 16), Harrison Patrick Smith stepped off the stage and onto the barricade before flopping face-first into the audience.

Basically all of the audience members had their phones out to film, meaning that no one caught him — although this also meant that there's plenty of footage of the incident.

The Dare sang that he likes "girls with cigarettes in the back of the club" — but he didn't say anything about girls who catch him when he attempts to crowd surf. Watch it go down below.

Last year, the Dare told Exclaim! about how he only owns one suit.