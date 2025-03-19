After premiering a new single "Immigrant Songs" via Craigslist earlier this week, Deerhoof have officially announced their forthcoming 20th album Noble and Godlike in Ruin (out April 25 via Joyful Noise) and a tour in support of the new material, which includes two back-to-back Toronto performances in June.

The 31 Flavours Tour celebrating the DIY unit's 31st anniversary begins May 1 in Minneapolis, MN. They'll make their lone venture to Canada toward the end of the following month to perform a two-night stand at St. Anne's Lower Hall in Toronto on June 22 and 23. Deerhoof are selling two-night passes for the shows, which will feature different setlists and different openers (they'll be joined by Crabe and Kingdom of Birds on Night 1, followed by Luge and Troglos on Night 2).

The band will go on to complete the tour's North American leg back in the US, capping things off in Brooklyn, NY, on June 28 before heading overseas in July. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the full schedule of dates below — as well as more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Deerhoof 2025 Tour Dates:

05/01 Minneapolis, MN - The Walker Arts Center

05/02 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

05/03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall

05/04 Seattle, WA - Neumo's

05/08 San Francisco, CA - The Rickshaw Stop

05/09 San Francisco, CA - The Rickshaw Stop

05/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room

06/16 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

06/17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

06/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

06/20 Indianapolis, IN - Healer

06/21 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

06/22 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall

06/23 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall

06/25 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

06/26 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

06/27 Amherst, MA - The Drake

06/28 Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works

07/22 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

07/24 Birmingham, UK - Castle and Falcon

07/25 Edinburgh, Scotland - The Caves

07/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

07/27 Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)

07/28 London, UK - Bush Hall

07/29 London, UK - Bush Hall

07/30 Margate, UK - Lido

08/01 Genk, Germany - Absolutely Free Festival

08/03 Trondheim, Norway - Kafe Skuret

08/05 Oslo, Norway - Goldie

08/06 Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

08/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

08/08 Faabord, Denmark - Avernax Festival