After premiering a new single "Immigrant Songs" via Craigslist earlier this week, Deerhoof have officially announced their forthcoming 20th album Noble and Godlike in Ruin (out April 25 via Joyful Noise) and a tour in support of the new material, which includes two back-to-back Toronto performances in June.
The 31 Flavours Tour celebrating the DIY unit's 31st anniversary begins May 1 in Minneapolis, MN. They'll make their lone venture to Canada toward the end of the following month to perform a two-night stand at St. Anne's Lower Hall in Toronto on June 22 and 23. Deerhoof are selling two-night passes for the shows, which will feature different setlists and different openers (they'll be joined by Crabe and Kingdom of Birds on Night 1, followed by Luge and Troglos on Night 2).
The band will go on to complete the tour's North American leg back in the US, capping things off in Brooklyn, NY, on June 28 before heading overseas in July. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the full schedule of dates below — as well as more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Deerhoof 2025 Tour Dates:
05/01 Minneapolis, MN - The Walker Arts Center
05/02 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
05/03 Portland, OR - Rev Hall
05/04 Seattle, WA - Neumo's
05/08 San Francisco, CA - The Rickshaw Stop
05/09 San Francisco, CA - The Rickshaw Stop
05/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Lodge Room
06/16 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
06/17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
06/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit
06/20 Indianapolis, IN - Healer
06/21 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
06/22 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall
06/23 Toronto, ON - St. Anne's Lower Hall
06/25 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
06/26 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
06/27 Amherst, MA - The Drake
06/28 Brooklyn, NY - Pioneer Works
07/22 Bristol, UK - Strange Brew
07/24 Birmingham, UK - Castle and Falcon
07/25 Edinburgh, Scotland - The Caves
07/26 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
07/27 Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)
07/28 London, UK - Bush Hall
07/29 London, UK - Bush Hall
07/30 Margate, UK - Lido
08/01 Genk, Germany - Absolutely Free Festival
08/03 Trondheim, Norway - Kafe Skuret
08/05 Oslo, Norway - Goldie
08/06 Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
08/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
08/08 Faabord, Denmark - Avernax Festival