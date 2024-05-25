Latest Coverage
The Black Keys Appear to Have Quietly Cancelled Their North American Tour
PUBLISHED May 25, 2024
The Black Keys appear to have cancelled their entire North American fall tour, as their dates have been erased from the band's online chann...
Five Must-See Acts at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 25, 2024
Founded in 1991, Fredericton, NB's Harvest Music Festival prides itself on being a global experience, bringing together artists and genres...
Ontario YouTuber Drank His Own Sweat with 'Dune' Replica Filtering Suit
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
There are places where drinking your own sweat is a necessary measure — for example, the 'Dune' fictional desert planet of Arrakis...
Watch Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Cover "The Way I Feel" at Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Canadian artists paid tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in Toronto last night (May 23), and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made previously...
Lady Gaga Performed Five Shows with COVID: "I Just Didn’t Want to Let All the Fans Down"
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Ball' concert film premieres tomorrow (May 25) on HBO, and she premiered it for fans at a Los Angeles theatre...
Death from Above 1979 Expand 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine' 20th Anniversary Tour
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
This October marks 20 years since Death from Above 1979 unleashed dance-punk fury with debut album 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine'...
Watch the First Trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
FX has dropped the first trailer for 'The Bear' Season 3, set to premiere June 27 on Disney+ in Canada. In it, Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White)...
If You’ve Ever Heard a Meghan Trainor Song, You’ve Heard “I Wanna Thank Me”
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Queen of our haterade column Meghan Trainer has landed here once again with "I Wanna Thank Me," a déjà vu-evoking track that makes you...