After dropping Spectacular back in 2023, Toronto duo LAL — Nicholas Murray and Rosina Kazi — are back with a new project, enlisting some local familiar faces for a collaborative remix project titled Self Defence.

Out now, the album culls the talents of Lee Paradise, OBUXUM, Rae Spoon, G.R. Gritt, SlowPitchSound and more, forming a 12-track body of work that "tell[s] inconclusive stories and force us to rethink our habits of assembly," according to Toronto poet Farhia Tato.

Hear Self Defence in full below, where you'll also find the full statement from Tato.



To approach LAL's Self Defence album, you have to put a step between yourself and literal meaning. Their collaborators' lyrics & delivery form their own universe. The album's greatest skill is its ability to bring new sounds into the environment to devastating effect. The songs tell inconclusive stories and force us to rethink our habits of assembly.

Let us tread on your untouchable sacred ground

To be forged by,

To be saluted by,

To struggle in,

What a march

Of people's congresses

To come

Together we would

put power in fields,

Not missiles

Together we would

give respect to god,

and not dollars

Even the soil

shall sing praise songs

We can discover the pride

of indigenity,

covered by the sand dunes

of exploitation

covered by the sand dunes

of colonialism

the people, we are

the pillar of the universe

shall we now lead the world

and deliver the world

from its hunger,

from poverty

— of minerals

— of morals

— and of love