Sorry to Grace VanderWaal, the one-time America's Got Talent winner turned actor who famously played the ukulele and sang about not knowing her name, for catching a stray in my recent op-ed on Tate McRae and cursive singing. She's just announced that she'll be releasing her sophomore album, CHILDSTAR (out April 4 on PULSE Records), and subsequently taking it on a North American tour, which is set to include a single Canadian performance in Toronto come May.

The dates kick off on May 4 in Chicago, IL, followed swiftly by the artist's lone venture to Canada to play the Great Hall in Toronto. VanderWaal will then complete the remainder of the brief run stateside, wrapping things up on May 21 in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Grace VanderWaal 2025 Tour Dates:

05/04 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

05/07 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

05/09 Washington, D.C. - Atlantis

05/10 New York, NY - Racket

05/18 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

05/21 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar