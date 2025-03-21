After recently returning with "This Is Real," their first new single since their 2023 breakout record Girl with Fish, feeble little horse have announced that they're parting ways with founding guitarist Ryan Walchonski.

Walchonski shared the news yesterday (March 20) in a post on the band's Instagram account, writing, "just wanted to take a second to let everyone know I'm stepping away from being an active member of feeble little horse. I am forever grateful for Jake, Lydia and Sebastian, as well as anyone who has cared to give our music a shot. I'm proud to have had a hand in creating our recent single and am sure that future work will continue to be beautiful and creative."

Adding to the guitarist's statement, the band wrote, "Our sweet ryan has left us with many gifts and we wish him all the best. Though the tides may be changing, this horse gallops toward new horizons… with new music brewing and a new friend @swetshrt, who will be playing guitar on stage with us for upcoming events."

Walchonski's replacement is Rob Potesta, of fellow Pittsburgh band Tony from Bowling. See the full statement from feeble little horse below.