After celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album Dream Your Life Away on tour last year, Vance Joy has announced a run of North American appearances for 2025 — including a few Canadian ones in Halifax, St. John's, Joliette and Quebec City this summer.

Things get underway in Canada starting August 26 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax with support from Fortunate Ones. The Australian singer-songwriter will remain on the East Coast for another gig at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's (August 27) before making his way to the central part of the country for Quebec performances in Joliette (August 29) and Quebec City (August 30).

From there, Vance Joy will complete the rest of his itinerary stateside. He's currently scheduled to wrap the tour on September 28 in Ocean City, MD.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (March 28), with various presales beginning March 25 at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Vance Joy 2025 Tour Dates:

08/26 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre #

08/27 St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre #

08/29 Joliette, QC - Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre #

08/30 Quebec City, QC - Agora du Port de Quebec #

09/03 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point + ^ ∞

09/04 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum + ^ ∞

09/06 Washington, DC - Nationals Park *

09/09 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre + ^ ∞

09/10 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE + ^ ∞

09/13 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond †

09/16 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards ‡ ^ ∞

09/17 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ‡ ^ ∞

09/18 North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery ‡ ^ ∞

09/20 St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival †

09/22 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre § ^ ∞

09/24 Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre § ^ ∞

09/25 Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion § ^ ∞

09/26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater § ^ ∞

09/28 Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling †



* with the Lumineers

† festival appearance

# with special guests Fortunate Ones

+ with special guest Evan Honer

‡ with special guests Sammy Rae & the Friends

§ with special guest Hazlett

^ with special guest Jonah Kagen

∞ with special guest Kyle Schuesler