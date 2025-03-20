Hot on the heels of releasing their new album Lust for Life, Or: 'How to Thread the Needle and Come Out the Other Side to Tell the Story,' Liverpool's Courting have announced a co-headlining North American tour with New York City-based alt-rockers Slow Fiction. The small slate of dates is set to include a single Canadian gig in Toronto this spring.

The brief tour kicks off on May 30 in Chicago, IL. The bands will venture to Canada shortly thereafter for a June 2 performance at the Baby G in Toronto. From there, they'll return stateside to complete the remaining appearances, wrapping things up on June 10 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 21) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Courting and Slow Fiction 2025 Tour Dates:

05/30 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

06/02 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

06/04 Boston, MA - Warehouse XI

06/05 New York, NY - Nightclub 101

06/06 Philadelphia, PA - Foto Club

06/07 Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

06/09 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

06/10 Atlanta, GA - Altar