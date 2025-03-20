Salmon Arm's ROOTSandBLUES Festival has unveiled 2025's 33rd annual lineup of homegrown and international acts who will be making the pilgrimage to the British Columbia Interior from July 25 through 27.

Joining this year's festivities are Los Lobos, Burton Cummings, Colin James, Bywater Call, Dumai Dunai, Elisapie, Empanada Ilegales, Foghorn Stringband, Improvement Movement, Jackie Venson, Jesse Roper, Les Mamans du Congo & Rrobin, Lloyd Spiegel, Miss Emily, Meredith Moon, Moses Mayes and the Funk Family Orchestra, My Son the Hurricane, Ruby Waters, Selwyn Birchwood, Shooglenifty, Steve Marriner & Local Electric, the Boom Booms, the Heavy Heavy, the Sadies, VIIK, Willi Carlisle, Ye Vagabonds and more.

In the midst of volatile border relations with the US, ROOTSandBLUES Artistic Director Kevin Tobin carefully curated this year's lineup, "being smart with our choices and responsible with a budget, especially as we look to offer a diverse, multigenerational lineup where you've got artists that will appeal to all ages — both with names that you know and love, and artists you get to experience for the first time." Thus, headliners Los Lobos, Cummings and James were enlisted as something-for-everyone offerings.

In addition to musical performances, ROOTSandBLUES will feature vendors, food, beverage gardens, a family zone and an arts market.

Weekend and day passes are on sale via the festival's website. There, you'll also find more information about transportation, facilities, amenities and more.

See the announcement below.