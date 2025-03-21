Sargeant X Comrade are preparing for the release of their new albums Power (Volume 1) sometime in spring and Power (Volume 2) in the fall, and today, they're announcing a Western Canada tour in addition to previewing their new era with "Escape the Matrix Part 1 (feat. Prevail)," which arrives alongside a music video directed by Gino Bikovesso (a.k.a. True Geneus), via Mo Gravy Records.

The Candian tour will bring the duo first to Jasper on April 12, after which they'll perform in Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver, before concluding the trek on May 8 in Salt Spring Island. This run is said to represent "Phase 1," which could mean more tour dates in the rest of the country this summer. Stay tuned for more details on that.

Bikovesso shared of the video in a release:

What is real? It is a query as old as time. From Plato's Cave to Keanu Reeves movies, the human species has contemplated and attempted to explain reality for as long as we have been around. This video is a homage to this age old question and how we perceive what is real. Are we ready for the truth? The physical world may just turn out to be a collective hallucination or a very sophisticated computer simulation. We may never know. Whether you approach it from a more spiritual side or your views are based around science and logic, it is becoming apparent that there is something more behind our physical realm, hidden in the ethos, just out of reach for us to fully grasp and comprehend.

Watch the video for that below, where you'll also find the duo's tour schedule.



Sargeant X Comrade 2025 Tour Dates:

04/12 Jasper, AB - Stand Easy (Royal Canadian Legion)

04/19 Edmonton, AB - Temple in the Starlite Room

04/23 Red Deer, AB - Velvet Olive

04/24 Lethbridge, AB - The Slice

04/25 Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

04/26 Winnipeg, MB - Times Changed

05/01 Calgary, AB - The Ironwood

05/03 Vancouver, BC - Kingsway Club (In partnership with Infidels Jazz Series)

05/08 Salt Spring Island, BC - Mateada