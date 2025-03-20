This week in "legacy act gets their own model of instrument," Geddy Lee has partnered with Moog to put out his own model of the Minimoog Model D synth.

The Rush frontman's iteration of the classic portable synthesizer comes in a custom satin red finish with the Rush Starman logo on the front and sticker on the back, and features a hot-rodded VCA circuit and modern MIDI integration. It'll also come with an exclusive 10-inch translucent red vinyl featuring the tracks "Xanadu" and "Jacob's Ladder" and a certificate of authenticity signed by Lee.

"It's a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in Rush's creative history," Lee said in a press release. "I've always been mad for custom colour instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I'm thrilled with how it turned out — it's just so beautiful."

For the very chill and reasonable price of $5,499 USD, this Minimoog could be yours. More information is available on Reverb.