Moog Taps Geddy Lee for Custom Minimoog Synth

The Rush frontman's take on the Minimoog Model D comes in red and features the band's logo

Photo courtesy of Moog Music

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Mar 20, 2025

This week in "legacy act gets their own model of instrument," Geddy Lee has partnered with Moog to put out his own model of the Minimoog Model D synth.

The Rush frontman's iteration of the classic portable synthesizer comes in a custom satin red finish with the Rush Starman logo on the front and sticker on the back, and features a hot-rodded VCA circuit and modern MIDI integration. It'll also come with an exclusive 10-inch translucent red vinyl featuring the tracks "Xanadu" and "Jacob's Ladder" and a certificate of authenticity signed by Lee.

"It's a thrill to see the Minimoog Model D in that stunning red, so representative of one of the most fertile periods in Rush's creative history," Lee said in a press release. "I've always been mad for custom colour instruments, many inspired by automotive hues, and I'm thrilled with how it turned out — it's just so beautiful."

For the very chill and reasonable price of $5,499 USD, this Minimoog could be yours. More information is available on Reverb.

