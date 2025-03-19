Guns N' Roses have announced the departure of their longest-serving drummer, Frank Ferrer, after 19 years.

A press release described the band's split with the musician as "amicable," adding that the band thank him "for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

Ferrer replaced Bryan "Brain" Mantia during Guns N' Roses' 2006 European tour, when the former drummer returned home to the US after his wife had a baby. Mantia and Ferrer both followed previous stints behind the kit by Josh Freese, Matt Sorum and founding member Steven Adler.

The last show Ferrer played with the band to date remains a November festival set at Mexico's Heaven & Hell amidst their 2023 world tour. See GNR's Instagram post commemorating the drummer's departure below.