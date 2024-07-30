music streams Archive

Toronto's Sufferin Mall Shares New Track "regret"
Sufferin Mall — the Toronto-based hyperpop project of Yoyo Comay — has unveiled a new single. "Regret" is a Mark Fisher-inspired number
Sufferin Mall — the Toronto-based hyperpop project of Yoyo Comay — has unveiled a new single. "Regret" is a Mark Fisher-inspired number
Back in 2018, we were graced with Haley Heynderickx's refreshing indie folk debut LP 'I Need to Start a Garden,' which was named among
Dan Mangan is continuing his 'Being Elsewhere' era by reimagining it as a mixtape. The aptly titled 'Being Elsewhere Mix CD' is coming
Yesterday (July 28), Conan O'Brien closed out the 2024 edition of Newport Folk Festival with a set dubbed "Conan O'Brien & Real Musicians"
You thought 'BRAT' summer was over? Think again! Back in 2021, Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg had something of a song of the summer with their
Céline Dion returned to the stage tonight (July 26) to sing at the Olympic Games in Paris, marking her first public performance since
Gojira became the first heavy music act to perform in an Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, performing a song of French Revolution
Today's the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. Will Céline Dion stage an epic comeback? Will she do it (duet) with Lady Gaga? That all
Whitehorse's very own yacht-pop princess Paris Pick returns today with new single "Get My Baby Back," alongside a horror-themed comedic
Grateful Dead and Dead & Company drummer Mickey Hart will examine the role of rhythm in both art and athletics in a new documentary
Toronto's Bria Salmena has been a staple in the local scene and beyond for the better part of the last decade, originally rising to
It's been almost a year since former Exclaim! cover star, Toronto's BAMBII, released the JUNO Award-winning, Polaris short-listed, 2023
To my great delight, earlier this year, Feist popped up on an episode of 'The Bachelor,' a show within a franchise that is a car crash you
Jane's Addiction have returned to form. After the original lineup initially reunited in 2022, guitarist Dave Navarro had to drop off their
Today would have been Steve Albini's 62nd birthday, and to commemorate the late musician and engineer, a group of musical friends and
M. Night Shyamalan has some seriously talented kids. Filmmaker Ishana just made her directorial debut this year, while Saleka is a musician
Alanis Morissette headlined the final night of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, IL, yesterday (July 21). The fact that 'Pitchfork' was
Matthewdavid has shared a new instrumental beat tape, donating proceeds in support of Palestine. The Leaving Records co-founder's 'Uncleared
Jonah Yano has opened an ambitious new chapter by sharing a 31-minute jazz epic. "The Heavy Loop ( 永劫回帰 )" is out now alongside a video
Are you ready for celebration rock? Just when you thought Japandroids were done and dusted, they're coming back for a farewell album
After following up their 2022 debut album, 'Postcards from the Sun to the Moon,' with last summer's standalone single "Seventh Floor"
Exclaim! named PUP one of five must-see acts at Hamilton's Because Beer Festival 2024 earlier this year — and that was before we knew the
There's no need to stick your dick in a blender to see Phish play live again, as you can now watch them perform from the comfort of your
As Hollerado prepare for a brief reunion to support Tokyo Police Club's final shows, frontman Menno Versteeg has shared his debut solo sing
Back in May, Montreal's Gulfer announced they were calling it quits after releasing the great 'Third Wind' in February. They're playing
Following their recent reveal of reissue plans, Cocteau Twins are celebrating their visual achievements with some recent shares from their
Bikini Kill played their first-ever late-night show yesterday (July 15), making an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Prolific Edmonton songwriter and producer Jonny Dylan Hughes (a.k.a. BRANCHES, JDH, DJ SLOWSTART) has released his latest single as JONNY
Happy Monday, blokes. Ahead of the release of the "deluxe deluxe" 30th anniversary 'Definitely Maybe' reissue next month, Oasis have shared
Kim Deal has released plenty of legendary music in the past four decades, but she's somehow never shared solo music under her own name
My refrigerator broke yesterday, but I'm staying cool with the latest frosty summer jams from throughout the Canadian music world.These bre
The Beaches are currently on the cover of Exclaim!, and now the fast-rising pop rockers have launched a new single. "Takes One to Know One"
Remember when Katy Perry told her fellow kids to get ready to pop off? That day has finally come for us to pop off to the corporate team
Sabrina Carpenter was the latest guest on 'Hot Ones,' and Sean Evans took the opportunity to talk to her about her love for the Beatles
After having its TIFF debut last year, Elliot Page's 'Close to You' is finally hitting wide release on August 16, and now, we have a trailer
Caribou's Dan Snaith has been tightly nestled in a cloud of new activity as of late: a couple new tracks, some festival appearances, a
Nilüfer Yanya has been laying a solid foundation for September's 'My Method Actor,' sharing its third single "Call It Love" today (July 10)
It's hard to believe that five years have passed since Gerard Way's vision for 'The Umbrella Academy' came to life in the form of a live
Cold Specks, a.k.a. Al Spx, has returned with her first new song since 2017's 'Fool's Paradise.' "How It Feels" also marks her return
The tease for Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel has only amped up since footage was shown at CinemaCon 2024, and now, we have a trailer. Set
In a summer dedicated to brats, gay chaos and, of course, me espresso, there's not much room for sadness. Unless you ask London Grammar, wh
'Futurama' was preemptively renewed for Season 13 and 14 last November, but first, we're due for Season 12, which is due to premiere later
Thermal — the Toronto-based project of Josh McIntyre (Prince Josh, Prince Innocence), Lauren Armstrong, Fox Atticus Martindale, Nate Burley
The Drake/Kendrick feud still isn't over! After the back-and-forth of diss tracks ended with Drake's self-own, Kendrick Lamar has continued
With both Canada Day and Independence Day falling within the past few days, it's been a slow week for new releases — but there are still a
Montreal-based folk-informed hardcore experimentalists Truck Violence have unleashed their debut album, 'Violence,' today via Mothland.
Not only is it a 'Brat' summer, but it's also an "Otaku Girl" summer too. Megan Thee Stallion has never shied away from showing her love
A declaration of independence? On July 4? Groundbreaking. But really, it's such a delight to see Kesha making her first independent release
If you haven't heard, Lana Del Rey has gone country. "The music business is going country. We're going country. It's happening," she said at
Before hitting the road this fall behind recent album 'Hole in My Head,' Laura Jane Grace and her Mississippi Medicals band stopped by NPR